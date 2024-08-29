AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

LHC exempts journalist from personal appearance

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 08:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday exempted journalist and YouTuber Rizwanur Rehman Razi from personal appearance before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an inquiry against him.

The petitioner has challenged the notice issued by the FIA.

Earlier, a law officer questioned the maintainability of the petition, however court expressed its displeasure and observed that if the agency claims there are allegations against someone, they should be given a list of those allegations.

The court maintained that no one can stop the institutions from taking action, but they must proceed according to the law.

The court lamented that summoning citizens and keeping them waiting without any substantial evidence had become a habit of institutions like the FIA.

The court therefore asked the FIA to submit a reply to the petition and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed after summer vacations.

