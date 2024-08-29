AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
Print 2024-08-29

FPCCI wants cut in electricity tariffs

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

KARACHI: Vice President and Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Zaki Aijaz stressed the need to reduce electricity prices to 9 cents per unit.

He made these remarks while addressing the fourth meeting of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “energy,” convened by the committee’s convener, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, at the FPCCI Regional Office.

Aijaz stated that lowering energy prices could stimulate economic growth, suggesting that renegotiations with IPPs could be considered or alternative solutions explored to reduce electricity costs for businesses and consumers.

The meeting was attended by committee members, business leaders, and technocrats who discussed the utilization of available energy resources in the country, the exploration of new resources, and various proposals.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that the Energy Committee, under his leadership, is providing effective recommendations to the government and relevant institutions from the FPCCI platform to address the challenges in the energy sector.

He expressed confidence that they would successfully contribute to the energy development that Pakistan needs. Malik Khuda Bakhsh emphasised that the Energy Committee is an open forum for presenting recommendations and is benefiting from the extensive experience and expertise of professionals from relevant fields.

