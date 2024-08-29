Irregularities in 22 residential plots: CDA launches formal inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has launched a formal inquiry into alleged irregularities surrounding the allocation of 22 residential plots valued at approximately Rs440 million.

The move follows revelations in the Audit Report 2023-24, which pointed to significant discrepancies in the allotment process.

The audit, titled, “Doubtful Allotment of 22 Residential Plots,” uncovered procedural lapses in how these plots were allocated to a single Individual under suspicious circumstances. Notably, the individual had legally changed his name, and despite this, the land revenue records were not updated accordingly. This raised concerns about potential misconduct within the CDA, as the plots were approved without proper verification or necessary changes in official records.

In response to these findings, Randhawa has ordered the immediate seizure of all relevant records related to the allocations. He has established a special inquiry committee with a three-day mandate to thoroughly investigate the matter. Following the committee’s report, any individuals found responsible for the irregularities will face criminal proceedings.

Randhawa reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability within the CDA, assuring the public that all necessary measures will be taken to restore trust in the authority’s operations.

“The CDA is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, and we will ensure that any wrongdoing is swiftly addressed,” Randhawa stated.

The audit report has raised serious questions about the procedural integrity of the CDA, calling for a comprehensive investigation and proper documentation to substantiate the plot allotments.

