LESCO upgrades power transmission system thru new 132kV grid station

LAHORE: In a bid to improve the power transmission system, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has inaugurated a new 132kV grid station under the leadership of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder. The new grid station is part of LESCO’s efforts to address overloading issues and provide better facilities to its customers.

According to a spokesperson for LESCO, the new grid station has been equipped with two new 20/26MVA power transformers and a double circuit bus bar. The new grid station will not only distribute the excess load from other grid stations but also improve voltage and reduce technical losses.

