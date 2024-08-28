AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
AIRLINK 141.11 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (2.89%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 52.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (6.35%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFBL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.75%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
HUBC 151.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.93%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
NBP 53.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.25%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TOMCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 8.9 (0.11%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 83.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 78,179 Increased By 95 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,816 Increased By 52.7 (0.21%)
Aug 28, 2024
Markets

Indian shares flat after nine-session rally to near record highs

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 10:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened little changed on Wednesday, after a nine-session rally that left the benchmark Nifty 50 just shy of record highs, and analysts expect trading to be near current levels ahead of key macroeconomic data later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index shed a marginal 0.12% at 24,988.3 as of 9:37 a.m. IST.

The S&P BSE Sensex also dropped 0.07% to 81,656.3.

The Nifty 50 has added about 3.6% in the previous nine sessions, its longest daily winning run in 16 months.

It is currently 90 points shy of its record high. Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net buyers of Indian shares for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth 15.04 billion rupees ($179.2 million).

Domestic institutional investors (DII), though, snapped a 16-session buying streak on Tuesday, offloading shares worth 6.04 billion rupees.

Still, the inflows of $5.8 billion in the 16 sessions indicate ample liquidity in the markets.

The market has entered a consolidation phase and this trend is likely to continue in the near term,“ said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian shares likely to open little changed

The next key triggers for markets will be domestic quarterly growth and US inflation data due later in the week, two analysts said.

All 13 major sectors logged losses.

The heaviest weighted financials and banks lost 0.3% each.

Among individual stocks, Zydus Lifesciences gained 2% after getting the US drug regulator’s approval for its Parkinson’s drug.

Indian shares

