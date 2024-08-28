AGL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.41%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Commodore Khalid promoted

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Commodore Muhammad Khalid of the Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid was commissioned into the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1995.

He is a graduate of the Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, and holds an MS in Oceanography from the United States.

Throughout his career, the newly-promoted Rear Admiral has completed various professional courses from prestigious national and international institutes.

These include the Harbour and Coastal Hydrography Course from Italy, the Hydrography and Meteorology Advanced Survey Course from the UK, the Exclusive Economic Zone Protection Officers Course from the UK, and the Pakistan Navy Staff Course at PN War College, Lahore.

Additionally, he has completed the Naval Staff Course in South Africa and the National Security and War Course at National Defence University, Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

