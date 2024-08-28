AGL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.41%)
AKU, IBA host dialogue on undergraduate education

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 08:15am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED), in partnership with the School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), hosted a pivotal dialogue on the future of undergraduate education.

Held at IBA’s Main Campus, the event brought together esteemed scholars and educational leaders from renowned institutions including AKU, IBA, Habib University (HU), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), and the University of Balochistan (UoB). The dialogue, spearheaded by Professor Asma Hyder, Dean of SESS, IBA and Professor Farid Panjwani, Dean of AKU-IED, centered on the evolving landscape of undergraduate education amidst global challenges and technological advancements.

Dr Panjwani emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “Undergraduate students are at a stage of idealism and creativity, making it the profound responsibility of universities to nurture their potential through critically progressive and historically grounded education. This demands regular reflection on the nature of this education, ensuring it remains fit for purpose. Educators must rethink the purpose, relevance, and structure of undergraduate education to prepare students for an uncertain and complex future.”

The dialogue featured several thought-provoking sessions. Dr Faisal Bari (LUMS) led a discussion on the delicate balance between skill acquisition and theoretical knowledge in undergraduate education. Dr Aaron Mulvany (HU) explored the interplay between specialisation, interdisciplinary, and multidisciplinary approaches, urging institutions to break away from traditional academic boundaries.

Dr Anjum Halai (AKU) examined the potential and challenges of joint degrees, courses, and co-teaching models, advocating for new perspectives to create a more integrated and enriching learning experience for students. Dr Aurangzaib Alizai (UoB) underscored the importance of inclusion and diversity, highlighting the need to teach students how to coexist, embrace diversity, and respect differing opinions as integral parts of their education.

Dr Hyder stressed the significance of collaboration among institutions, noting, “In today’s complex society, the challenges we face demand that educators rethink the very purpose, relevance, and structure of education at all levels.”

This dialogue marks the beginning of a series of discussions aimed at reimagining undergraduate education. Through shared insights and experiences, educational institutions can work together to develop academic structures that not only address contemporary challenges but also serve students in the best possible way.

