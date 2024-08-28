Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,850 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,514 tonnes of import cargo and 130,514 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 185,850 comprised of 130,514 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,629 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 19,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 55,336 comprised of 37,336 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,500 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Msc Denisse X, Lisbon, Atlantic Ibis, M.T Sargodha, Hyundai Oakland, Torm Elizabeth & Hansa Europe berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, MT Mardan, Liao Fan & OOCL Jakarta sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of fifteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Silvia, APL Antwerp, SSL Brahmaputra, Chemroute Pegasus, Bolan and Serenity Gas left the port on Tuesday morning while another liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Asklipios’ are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 238,377 tonnes, comprising 210,875 tonnes imports cargo and 27,502 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,712 Containers (4,110 TEUs Imports& 1,602 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Denver, Lydia and Tivoli Park carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Tuesday 27th August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Maersk Cape Town and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 28th August, 2024.

