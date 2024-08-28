AGL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
FCCL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.49%)
HUBC 152.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.13%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.01%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TOMCL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.64%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 14.5 (0.17%)
BR30 26,667 Increased By 105.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 78,215 Increased By 130.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,789 Increased By 25.8 (0.1%)
Markets Print 2024-08-28

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,850 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,514 tonnes of import cargo and 130,514 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 185,850 comprised of 130,514 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,629 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 19,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 55,336 comprised of 37,336 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,500 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Msc Denisse X, Lisbon, Atlantic Ibis, M.T Sargodha, Hyundai Oakland, Torm Elizabeth & Hansa Europe berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, MT Mardan, Liao Fan & OOCL Jakarta sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of fifteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Silvia, APL Antwerp, SSL Brahmaputra, Chemroute Pegasus, Bolan and Serenity Gas left the port on Tuesday morning while another liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Asklipios’ are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 238,377 tonnes, comprising 210,875 tonnes imports cargo and 27,502 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,712 Containers (4,110 TEUs Imports& 1,602 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Denver, Lydia and Tivoli Park carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Tuesday 27th August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Maersk Cape Town and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 28th August, 2024.

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

