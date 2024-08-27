AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
Pakistan

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon General Li Qiaoming

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Peoples Liberation Army’s (PLA)...
BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 07:56pm

President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Peoples Liberation Army’s (PLA) Commander Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prestigious award was conferred in recognition of Gen Li Qiaoming’s distinguished services and significant contributions to enhancing Sino-Pak defence relations.

The PLA commander’s four-decade career and his significant contributions to the Chinese military were highlighted during the ceremony held at the President’s House.

PLA, Pakistan Army are brothers in arms: COAS

He was also commended for strengthening Pakistan-China military relations through his unwavering commitment.

Earlier on Monday, General Li met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir separately.

During these meetings, the visiting dignitary expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army.

ISPR

