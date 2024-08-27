Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

ISLAMABAD: The government has failed to finalize policy on Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure regulations due to lack of proper coordination between National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Engineering Development Board (EDB), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

BYD, a Chinese company, recently unveiled EV variants to be manufactured in Pakistan, but was reportedly not unaware as to when the EC charging infrastructure will be available across the country.

Last year, NEPCA framed draft EV charging infrastructure regulations which have been yet to be given final touches due to differences amongst the stakeholders, the sources added.

According to draft regulations, EV charging stations imply a public or private parking space that is served by battery charging station equipment that has, as its primary purpose, the transfer of electric energy (by conductive or inductive means) to a battery or other energy storage device in an electric vehicle.

Electric vehicle charging station private restricted use: means an electric vehicle charging station that is: (a) Privately owned and restricted access (e.g. family home, executive parking, designated employee parking, assigned parking at high rise residential buildings); or (b) Publicly owned and restricted (e.g. fleet parking with no access to the general public).

Electric vehicle charging station – public use: means an electric vehicle charging station that is(a) Publicly owned and publicly available (e.g., Park & Ride parking, commercial parking lot, on-street parking); or (b) Privately owned and available to visitors of use (e.g., shopping center parking).

The sources said, the 12th meeting of NEECA Board was held on August 16, 2024 under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari/Chairman, NEECA Board.

In light of the deliberations held on the issue of EC charging infrastructure, the Minister directed the Board Members to submit their comments/inputs, if any, on the draft EVCI & BSM Regulations immediately so that these could be given final touches.

Current input Base tariff is Rs.45.54/kWh for EVCs. It is aimed to encourage EVCs not to impose fixed charges and FCA is not applicable on EVCs.

The sources further stated that EVCS current tariff is based on true cost and is free from adjustments and FCA. Any relief over and above this level would result in burdening other consumers which is not justified.

On a question as to whether EV manufactures have approached NEPRA for review of tariff or other terms to establish new charging stations, the source said, no such request has been filed before the power sector Regulator.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations/Battery Swapping station, both public and private, shall be constructed and developed with the prior permission and registration with NEECA.

The application for the registration shall be submitted as per Schedule-I of the regulations along-with Registration Fee as decided by NEECA Authority from time to time. The NEECA shall decide the registration application within three months of its submission. In case of the refusal of the registration application, NEECA shall afford hearing opportunity to the applicant within a month of the refusal by NEECA.

According to proposed Regulations, NEECA reserved the right to cancel any registration, in case the applicant is found in breach of any requirement as stipulated under the regulation. NEECA shall issue show cause notice before cancellation to the concerned registered EVCS operator.

