Heavy to very heavy rains forecast for Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces within the next 48 hours which may cause flooding.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of NDMA anticipated more heavy rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds in most parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 26th to 28th August

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan districts of Punjab and increase in flows are expected in major nullahs/ streams of Swat, Dir, Mardan, Kohistan, Buner, Galliyat, Peshawar, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Batagram, Kohat, Orakzai, Khyber, and DI Khan districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy downpour/ windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures such as roof/wall collapse of Katcha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels; etc, during the period.

The floods triggered by the monsoon rains have continued wreaking havoc countrywide as this year, so far, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have claimed a total of 243 lives, 447 injured, 3,711 houses damaged and 447 livestock perished across the country.

According to official flood-related data, children remained the most vulnerable to floods as out of 243 nationwide deaths, 121 are children and out of 405 injuries, 180 are children. The floods have resulted in the killings of 83 men and 40women.

The flash floods and other rains-related incidents have left 159 men and 108 women injured. Punjab with 92 deaths and 231 injuries is the worst-affected province, followed by KPK with 74 deaths and 128 injuries, Sindh 47 deaths and 58 injuries, Balochistan 21 deaths and 13 injuries, G-B four deaths and one injury, and AJK five deaths and 16 injuries.

Out of 3,711 houses damaged countrywide, 2,795 are partially and 916 houses are completely destroyed. In Sindh, 1,734 houses are damaged, of which, 1,388 are partially and 36 are fully destroyed; in KPK, a total of 883 houses are damaged, of which, 650 are partially and 233 fully; in Balochistan, 573 houses are damaged, of which, 428 are partially and 145 are fully; in Punjab, 252 houses are damaged, of which, 152 are partially and 100 are fully, in G-B, 174 houses are damaged, of which, 109 are partially and 65 are fully destroyed, and in AJK, 94 houses are damaged, of which, 67 are partially and 27 are fully destroyed.

The NDMA has called upon all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flash and urban flooding as well. The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situation.

Tourists and travellers are advised to avoid travelling to these areas during the forecast period.

