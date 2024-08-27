Chehlum observed amid tight security

KARACHI: The city remained widely deserted as mourners observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) amid tight security and closed cellular connectivity on Monday.

Social, commercial and academic activities were suspended on the Chehlum day across the city as police aided by rangers laid protection layers for the mourners.

Heavy contingents of law enforcers patrolled the procession route, M A Jinnah Road, that was sealed off at different points with ships containers.

Police and rangers also remained vigilant on all roads leading to the main procession route in small batches. Markets in the old city area, downtown Saddar and adjacent localities were closed for security reasons.

Schools and colleges also remained closed across the metropolis. Citizens faced problems due to suspension of cellular phone services nearly for 24 hours, even in localities far from the main procession. Supplies of medicines, grains, fruit and vegetables and groceries were also at a halt.

However, the city is set to see one more closure of trade as the business leaders along with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) are going for a strike in protest against rising inflation on August 28.

Mehmood Hamid, President of All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industry, Karachi has already announced traders’ support for the shutter-down strike. “Market will remain closed on August 28,” Wali, a trader at Lighthouse Market said.

