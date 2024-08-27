Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Physical remand of Orya extended

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 07:59am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday extended physical remand of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan for further four days in a cybercrime case of alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The magistrate directed the IO to address a complaint by the suspect about being detained in a small capacity lock-up with unbearable conditions and also asked him to produce the suspect again on August 30.

Earlier, a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced Orya before the magistrate on expiry of his previous four-day remand.

The investigating officer (IO) said that further custody of the suspect was required to get him confronted with other suspects against whom summons had already been issued by the agency. He stated that the suspect generated propaganda against the state. He said the agency recovered a lot of information from the suspect’s social media accounts. He said a WhatsApp group was created in which activities against high-ranking state officials were observed.

The investigating officer also presented two technical reports about analysis of mobile phones of the suspect to substantiate his request.

