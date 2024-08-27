Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-27

Japanese rubber futures climb

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rallied for a fifth session on Monday, touching a more than two-month high, as supply concerns amid continued wet weather in top producer Thailand supported prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery closed up 4.9 yen, or 1.37%, at 353.9 yen ($2.46) per kg. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 130 yuan, or 0.8%, to finish at 16,440 yuan ($2,308.83) per metric ton.

Rubber prices were supported in part due to weather-related elements impacting trade flows this month, with reports of wet weather, especially in Northern Thailand, impacting some raw material, said Farah Miller, CEO of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies.

“At current prices, market participants could be wondering if this has been priced in and some technical correction could be expected in the coming weeks,” Miller added.

Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains that may cause flash flood from Aug. 27-30. With demand from Europe and the US already starting to rebound, and Chinese demand gathering pace, strong fundamentals are expected to offset the negative influence of a stronger Japanese yen on rubber futures, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

The dollar sank to a three-week trough against the yen, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s emphatic dovish shift contrasted sharply with Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda’s steadfastly hawkish tone.

The dollar slumped as much 0.66% to 143.45 yen for the first time since Aug. 5, before trading down 0.31% as of 0517 GMT. A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month September rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 179.7 US cents per kg, up 1.4%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures climb

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories