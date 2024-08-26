China shares edge lower as property stocks drag; Hong Kong rises

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks inched lower on Monday, dragged down by property shares, while Hong Kong tracked regional peers higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish pivot suggesting an imminent rate cut in the world’s largest economy.

Powell on Friday endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts, saying further cooling in the job market would be unwelcome and expressing confidence that inflation is within reach of the US central bank’s 2% target.