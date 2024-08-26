23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

At least 23 people were killed on Monday in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after armed men offloaded passengers from trucks and buses and shot them, Aaj News reported.

The armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses.

All victims are reported to be from Punjab.

The armed men also set fire to several vehicles.

Police reached the site and launched an investigation while the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

In April, nine passengers were killed after their bus, traveling from Quetta, was intercepted by armed assailants who forced them off the bus and shot them.

The bodies were found under the bridge by the police.

The same attackers later fired at a car belonging to a provincial parliamentarian, senior local police officer Allah Bakhsh told AFP.

The lawmaker was not in the vehicle, but two people were killed when the car careened into a ditch.