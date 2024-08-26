KP traders demand withdrawal of 2pc tax on exports

PESHAWAR: Traders and exporters asked the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to immediately withdraw the recently imposed 2 percent tax on exports from the province.

The business community also asked for the abolishment of fixed tax of Rs 1,000 on commercial and domestic consumers in the electricity bills.

They also called for immediate withdrawal of the fixed tax imposed by FBR on shopkeepers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 45,000.

Traders reject advance income tax collection

The business community backed the call of shutter-down given by the central traders’ organization on August 28 against unjust taxation and government anti-traders initiatives.

Business community strongly opposed the collection of double cess on imports and demanded to immediately withdraw it.

Traders presented these demands during the visit of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in the Chamber House. Meeting was chaired by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq.

During the meeting, Businessman Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, traders’ leaders, industrialists, representatives of business organizations, officials, exporters and importers participated in large numbers.

Fuad Ishaq emphasized that steps should be taken to provide special facilities and incentives to the people and business community of the province which had adversely been affected by terrorism.

The SCCI chief termed the Tajir Dost scheme as an anti-trader initiative and said that the budget proposals presented by the chamber should be implemented with true spirit.

Fuad Ishaq, while presenting the suggestions to increase mutual trade, export and transit trade said that there is a need to deregulate the country’s economy.

However, Governor Kundi assured the Sarhad Chamber and the business community that they will effectively take up constitutional rights of the province on its natural resources with the federal government.

Governor said that for the development and stability of the country’s economy, it is very important to provide facilities and incentives to the business community because the business community can play its full role in putting the economy in the right direction.

He announced to convene a Jirga of all political parties, business community and stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive report/case about the constitutional rights of KP province and present it to the federal government. Achieving all constitutional rights can be ensured in a good manner, he said.

Kundi also promised to arrange a meeting with the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of the business community.

