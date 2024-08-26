Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-26

Foreign trade: PM praises UAE for posting impressive growth

APP Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, on posting 11% increase in foreign trade to the tune of 1.39 trillion dirhams ($397 billion) during the first half of 2024.

“This figure represents an impressive increase in the UAE’s non-oil exports and foreign trade,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He said the UAE’s focus on foreign trade as part of its overall economic strategy had been instrumental in driving industrial growth, boosting competitiveness and fostering innovation.

“Over the years, the UAE has emerged as a reliable global trade partner and facilitator under the able leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed. It also reflects an increased international confidence in the UAE economy’s resilience and massive potential for growth,” the prime minister added.

The credit for this impressive economic performance goes to the dynamic leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed. It is a great step forward towards realizing his vision of turning UAE into a global trade hub, he added.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif uae foreign trade UAE president UAE economy Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Comments

200 characters

Foreign trade: PM praises UAE for posting impressive growth

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories