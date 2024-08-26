Foreign trade: PM praises UAE for posting impressive growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, on posting 11% increase in foreign trade to the tune of 1.39 trillion dirhams ($397 billion) during the first half of 2024.

“This figure represents an impressive increase in the UAE’s non-oil exports and foreign trade,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He said the UAE’s focus on foreign trade as part of its overall economic strategy had been instrumental in driving industrial growth, boosting competitiveness and fostering innovation.

“Over the years, the UAE has emerged as a reliable global trade partner and facilitator under the able leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed. It also reflects an increased international confidence in the UAE economy’s resilience and massive potential for growth,” the prime minister added.

The credit for this impressive economic performance goes to the dynamic leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed. It is a great step forward towards realizing his vision of turning UAE into a global trade hub, he added.