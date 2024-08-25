MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has sought technical and conceptual details from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding Rs3 billion export acceleration for Small and Medium Enterprise project.

Sources said that on the instruction of the planning minister, the project titled, “export accelerator for SMEs’ (un-approved/new scheme)” costing Rs3,000 million with allocation of Rs750 million was included in the PSDP 2024-25 in the portfolio of the Commerce Division.

Sources said that according to the Commerce Division, the project was not proposed by this Division rather it was included by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives without any knowledge/concurrence of this Division.

The above position was also apprised to the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives during its meeting held on 14th June 2024, wherein, the secretary Planning Division said that the Planning Division was working on preparation of the conceptual details on the proposed project which will be shared with Ministry of Commerce. Additionally, the instant stance was also presented by this Division before the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) during its meeting held on 26-06-2024. However, the forum gave the direction that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives will provide all the technical and conceptual support regarding project description information to the Commerce Division.

The Commerce Division said to have sought requisite technical and conceptual details, otherwise, the said project may be dropped out from the current fiscal year PSDP portfolio of Ministry of Commerce.

The government has designed Rs3 billion project for capacity building of small industries through involving best universities from all the four provinces.

Sources said that the Ministry of Planning was of the view that it was to engage with the best universities of all the four provinces and NUST in the federal government for preparation of feasibility study and the conceptual details will be shared with Ministry of Commerce once these are finalised.

