Repatriation of bodies: FO appreciates support of Iran govt

ISLAMABAD: The mortal remains of 28 Pakistani zaireen who perished in a bus accident in Yazd, Iran, have arrived in Pakistan.

On arrival in Jacobabad, the special plane was received by Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and the Director General Liaison Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Karachi, Irfan Soomro.

The special plane also carried 16 Pakistani nationals who were injured in the accident on 20 August 2024. Prior to departure of the special plane for Pakistan, Governor Mehran Fatemi and Imam Juma of Yazd paid their respects to the deceased at the Yazd Airport. “We are grateful to the Iranian authorities for their full support and cooperation in the rescue and dignified repatriation of Pakistani nationals,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

