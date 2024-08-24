At least 2 children killed, 14 others injured in Pishin blast

At least two children were killed while 14 others were injured on Saturday after an explosion occurred near the Police Lines in Balochistan’s Pishin district, Aaj News reported.

The injured, including policemen, were shifted to the hospital. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

Blasts in Balochistan: at least 24 killed in Pishin and Qila Saifullah

The Counter-Terrorism Department and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the incident site to collect evidence for investigation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the blast and condoled with the bereaved families.

He said the cowardly terrorists who attack young children do not deserve to be called humans, as per Radio Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of children’s lives.

“Those targeting innocent children do not deserve to be called human beings”.

“This war against terrorism will continue till the terrorists and their enablers are eradicated,” Naqvi wrote on X.

Pakistan has seen an increase in terror activities after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.