LCCI holds ‘Ba-Kamaal Aurat’: Role of women in economic development highlighted

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a convention titled “Ba-Kamaal Aurat” aimed at highlighting the role of women in economic development and emphasizing their rights and opportunities.

The event was chaired by LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, while Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt, Standing Committee Convener Amna Randhawa, Lady Maryam Jamme, Syeda Mujtaba Rozi Rizvi, Kanwal Cheema, Samira Sheikh, Ruba Humayun, Dr Shahida Shahnawaz, Dr Saleh Mahmood, and Arshad Baig also spoke in the occasion.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt thanked the participants and experts, noting that their expertise and experience would help guide women and young girls towards important fields like Artificial Intelligence and coding.

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt highlighted the significant presence of women in various sectors across Punjab. She mentioned that not only are women’s complaints addressed, but they are also provided with protection.

She emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, prioritizes the protection of women’s rights and is taking practical steps to ensure measures against violence. She stressed that women are an essential part of society and urged that if any girl faces an issue, she should immediately call 15.

An FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be conducted. She stated that her visit to the LCCI was to inform every girl and woman about the importance of safeguarding themselves and their daughters, adding that silence against oppression and rape will only perpetuate these crimes.

Adnan Khalid Butt pointed out that women make up half of Pakistan’s population, holding a significant position in every aspect.

He emphasized that the dream of national development cannot be realized without including women. Pakistani women have proven their capabilities in various fields, and their role in the economy is equally vital.

He further added that women are the backbone of the national economy, and if all women are integrated into the GDP, the country’s GDP could double in the next ten years.

He stressed the need to provide more opportunities for women to advance, ensure adequate resources for their training and development, and create a harassment-free environment for them. Butt also noted that a large number of women work in the informal sector, significantly contributing to the national GDP.

Additionally, providing equal opportunities for women in education, health, sports, and other fields would enhance the country’s reputation and establish a better image of Pakistan globally. The LCCI Vice President also praised the Punjab government for its significant efforts in promoting and advancing women’s roles.

