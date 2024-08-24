Police kill ‘mastermind’ of attack on LEAs in RYK

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police claimed on Friday to have killed the mastermind of the audacious attack on law enforcers in Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Twelve policemen were martyred and eight others injured when a band of dacoits attacked the convoy with rocket launchers and firing near Machka police camp II here.

A Punjab police spokesman claimed that teams of law enforcers began operation and shot dead prime suspect Bashir Shar. Police also injured Shar’s five accomplices including Naseer and Gadikosh.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar said operation to eliminate gangsters in Katcha area was under way. All those involved in attack on police would bite the dust, he resolved.

Hours earlier, IGP Dr Anwar, along with Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial and other senior officers, reached Rahim Yar Khan.

The provincial police chief and others will inquire after the injured in hospital and also visit the spot where the attack took place.