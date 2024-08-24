Internet suspension: LHC Justice Iqbal recuses himself from hearing plea

LAHORE: Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal of the Lahore High Court recused himself from hearing a petition against internet suspension and firewall installation due to personal reasons.

Justice Iqbal directed the office to fix the petition before Justice Shakeel Ahmad already hearing such cases.

It is pertinent to note that various applications were filed before LHC and IHC against firewall installation and internet and social media disruption across the country.

The petitioners contended that the disruption in the internet was wreaking havoc in online businesses and every field of life. They asked the court to direct authorities to not disrupt the internet.

