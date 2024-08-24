AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

LHC issues notices to centre, ECP

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 07:11am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan for August 30 on a petition challenging the Election (Second Amendment) Act 2024.

The court also directed the attorney general for Pakistan to assist the court on the matter on next hearing on August 30.

A bar member Azhar Siddique filed the petition alleging that the government introduced the impugned amendments in the law only to make July 12 judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) ineffective which recognized the PTI-backed independent returned candidates as the candidates of the PTI.

He argued that the SC July 12 judgment cannot be overruled or violated through an amendment in the law.

He asked the court to declare the Elections (second amendment) Act, 2024 as ultra vires of the Constitution and restrain the ECP from allocating reserved seats the National Assembly and provincial assembly of Punjab other than the PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court Federal Government ECP Election Second Amendment Act 2024

Comments

200 characters

LHC issues notices to centre, ECP

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories