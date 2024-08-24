HEC sends off 257 students to study in Hungary

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan hosted on Friday a send-off ceremony for 257 students who have been awarded scholarships for study at different levels in top Hungarian universities under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.

Being a symbol of Pakistan-Hungary bilateral cooperation, the Stipendium Hungaricum is a fully-funded scholarship programme for Bachelor's, Master's, One-Tier Master's, and PhD studies across various disciplines including Agricultural and Veterinary Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Biological Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, was chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Hungary in Islamabad, Dr. Dora Gunsberger, was the guest of honour.

The ceremony was attended by Member Research & Innovation HEC, Dr. Bushra Mirza, Adviser Scholarships HEC, Muhammad Raza Chohan, HEC’s senior management as well as students who have been awarded the scholarship.

Making the students excited with her speech in Urdu, Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Gunsberger congratulated to the scholarship winners for their meritorious accomplishment. She said that Hungary received over 18,000 applications from Pakistan which is the highest number of applications received worldwide.

She asserted that the students’ experience in Hungary will be a means to their personal and professional development, as studying in foreign countries is an incredible experience of learning and exposure. She advised them to seize the opportunity to fully benefit from it and come back to serve Pakistan.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, expressed gratitude to the Government of Hungary for the continuous support and partnership that turned the initially agreed scholarship seats of 80 to 400. He said that Pakistan’s population consists of 64 percent youth having huge potential and talent.

He said that Pakistan has, for the third consecutive year, been ranked first in the world for the number of scholarships awarded under the Erasmus Mundus scholarships. He advised the students to stay focused and acquire knowledge and experience. He said that it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and will pay back in their personal and professional lives.

Congratulating the scholarship recipients, he offered valuable advice to the scholars, encouraging cultural sensitivity, fostering compatible friendships, and reminding them of their role as ambassadors for their homeland on the international stage.

In his welcome address earlier, Adviser Scholarships HEC, Muhammad Raza Chohan, shed light on the significance of the scholarship programme launched in 2015 as an outcome of collaboration between HEC and the Government of Hungary. He said that the first cohort of students was sent to study in renowned Hungarian universities in 2016, adding that the number of scholarships have since been increasing owing to the partnership between the two sides.

He underlined that the programme offers a rich account of academic excellence and exposure. He informed the audience that over 1000 students, who have so far benefited from the programme, are currently serving Pakistan and across the world. He advised the scholarship winners to fully avail themselves of the opportunity and enrich their personal, academic, and professional perspectives.

The event also featured alumni of the scholarship programme who shared their experiences, serving as guiding lights for the outgoing scholars.

Stipendium Hungaricum is an esteemed higher education scholarship programme initiated by the Hungarian Government. Designed to attract high-achieving international students, the programme is underpinned by educational agreements between Hungary and participating countries. With a presence in over 90 countries, Stipendium Hungaricum continues to bridge cultures and provide a platform for global education.

The HEC-Hungary partnership started with the initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2015, which facilitated 80 annual scholarships over three years. The first batch of 64 students embarked on their academic journey to Hungary in September 2016, marking a successful start. A revised MoU in 2017 elevated the annual scholarship count to 200, followed by a renewal in 2020, extending the partnership until December 2022. The latest agreement underscores a substantial expansion, offering up to 400 scholarships annually across diverse educational levels for the next three years, from 2023 to 2025.