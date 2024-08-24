AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Pakistan

Kacha area incident: Naqvi vows to take stern action against culprits

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to take stern action against the attackers who killed 12 police personnel in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Friday, Naqvi emphasized the need for robust security measures and instructed authorities to equip operational forces with modern weapons and safety equipment.

He described the incident as a “sad tragedy” and directed all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He ordered a coordinated operation against the perpetrators, stating that they would be dealt with “iron hands.”

Earlier, Naqvi attended the funeral prayers of the martyred policemen at Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan, paying tribute to their sacrifice.

He also visited injured police personnel at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, inquiring about their welfare and instructing hospital authorities to provide the best treatment facilities.

Naqvi announced that the martyred police personnel would be awarded the Shujaat medal and warned the attackers of a “terrible and bad end.”

He termed the incident a “big tragedy for Pakistan” and assured continued federal government support.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Inspector General Police Punjab, DG Rangers Punjab, and Secretary Home Punjab.

Moreover, the Punjab government has pledged to launch a swift and decisive crackdown on bandits following the brutal attack on police vehicles in Rahim Yar Khan’s Kacha Machhka area.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a telephonic conversation with the Home secretary, emphasized the need for a strong response. She directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab to lead the operation against the culprits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

