Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

As monsoon advances, rains likely from 25th till 29th

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: A fresh monsoon spell is set to bring torrential rains across the southern parts of the country, the Met Office said on Friday, issuing warnings of potential flooding and landslides.

The rainy weather starting from the night of August 25 to August 29 is likely to drench several parts more likely the country’s southern region including Sindh, parts of Punjab and Balochistan at times with heavy falls and may inundate vulnerable localities.

The rainy weather accompanied with winds, thundershowers and scattered to isolated heavy falls are likely to soak several districts of Sindh notably from Tharparkar to Sujawal, Kashmore to Sukkur, Naushero Feroze to Jamshoro, Sanghar to Hyderabad and Karachi Division from the night of August 25 till August 29.

Several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Kalat, Qila Saifullah, Mastung, Khuzdar, Awaran, Sibi, Panjgur, Loralai, Jhal Magsi, Gwadar, Ormara, etc., may also see the fresh rains from August 26 to August 29 in intermittent spells.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Okara, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan are expected to receive rains from the night of August 25 to till August 28.

Kashmir is likely to witness the rainy spells in its Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from the night of August 25 till August 29 in occasional gaps.

Rains may grip a range of parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from August 26 till August 28.

Rain-wind with thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s several parts including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from August 26 to August 28 in gaps.

