Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end-September

FRANKFURT: German airline giant Lufthansa said Friday it was extending a suspension of flights to Beirut until September 30 and to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2 with regional tensions still high.

Previously suspended services to Amman in Jordan and Erbil in Iraq will however resume on August 27, with flights to the latter crossing a “northern corridor” of Iraqi airspace.

The airline previously said it was avoiding all Iraqi and Iranian airspace.