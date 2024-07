SEOUL: Airline group Lufthansa has suspended flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut up to and including July 30 because of the current situation in the Middle East, the carrier said in a statement on Monday.

Flights by the group’s carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Lufthansa have been suspended “in an abundance of caution”, it said.