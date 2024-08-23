AGL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.06%)
AIRLINK 135.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.37%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.15%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.99%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
OGDC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.28%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.63%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.85%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.66%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 22.6 (0.27%)
BR30 26,441 Increased By 40.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 79,005 Increased By 211.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 25,064 Increased By 41.8 (0.17%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei declines as yen firms, tech stocks slide

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 10:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reversed early gains on Friday to close the morning session lower, as the yen strengthened and losses for tech shares deepened.

The Japanese currency had gained about 0.5% against the dollar by 0230 GMT, as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed his willingness to continue raising interest rates in a testimony to parliament.

The stronger yen exacerbated early losses in chip shares, which had been tracking overnight declines in Wall Street peers.

A firmer yen reduces exporters’ competitiveness.

The Nikkei was down 0.24% to 38,117.44 after gaining as much as 0.42% earlier in the day. The broader Topix sagged 0.15%.

A sub-index of growth shares lost 0.23%, compared with just a 0.06% decline for value stocks.

The yen last traded at 145.62 per dollar, reversing course from Thursday when it weakened as far as 146.53. Ueda’s testimony continues in the afternoon, and traders will also be wary of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium later in the day, long after Japanese markets close for the week.

“If the Nikkei breaks below 38,000 today, it could trigger a much steeper drop,” said Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei touches 3-week high after Wall Street gains

“If the yen gets close to 145 per dollar, it could feed into Nikkei losses,” he added.

“Careful attention is needed.”

Sector-wise, tech was by far the Nikkei’s biggest drag. Chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron lost 2.72% to be the biggest decliner in index-point terms.

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Lasertec slumped 3.83% to be the biggest percentage decliner.

Peer Advantest dropped 3.53%.

At the other end, electronics makers Sharp Corp was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, jumping more than 6% following a report that SoftBank Corp was in talks to make a 100 billion yen

Japan Nikkei share SoftBank Corp

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei declines as yen firms, tech stocks slide

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply woes

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories