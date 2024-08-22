AGL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.47%)
AIRLINK 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.99%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.15%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.98%)
DGKC 81.91 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.68%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.91%)
FFBL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.1%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
HUMNL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
KOSM 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.12%)
MLCF 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.83%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
OGDC 135.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.16%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.67%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
SEARL 57.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.76%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
TRG 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.5%)
BR100 8,363 Increased By 82.7 (1%)
BR30 26,343 Increased By 340 (1.31%)
KSE100 78,834 Increased By 573.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,063 Increased By 173.3 (0.7%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei touches 3-week high after Wall Street gains

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 10:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a three-week high on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street advances, with heavyweight Fast Retailing and technology stocks leading the gains.

Nikkei index was up 0.63% at 38,190.85 by the midday break, after rising to 38,408.19, its highest level since Aug. 1.

“Heavyweight technology stocks rose but the yen weakened a little bit after the market opened in Japan, which lifted stocks that would have fallen in the current foreign currency market condition,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Overnight the yen strengthened to below the psychological 145 barrier against the US dollar but it lost momentum, and was last trading around 145.47.

US stocks advanced on Wednesday after investors parsed a steep downward revision in payrolls, and the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting, which cemented expectations for a September interest rate cut.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally amid softer yen

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.34% to boost the Nikkei the most. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 2.14%.

The broader Topix edged up 0.08% to 2,666.92. A smaller gain in the Topix compared with the Nikkei suggested that the market was led by gains in heavyweight technology stocks, said Hayashi.

Toyota Motor fell 1.75% and was the biggest drag on the Topix index, but its peer Honda Motor inched up 0.1% and Mazda Motor rose 0.2%.

Japan Tobacco (JT) rose 1.56%, after the tobacco and drink maker agreed to acquire US-based Vector Group in a deal worth around $2.4 billion.

The drug sector rose 1.78% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

The brokerage sector fell 1.59% and was the worst performer.

The banking sector fell 1.04%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei touches 3-week high after Wall Street gains

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Read more stories