AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Power sector’s antidote

BR Research Published 23 Aug, 2024 07:48am

Economists are decrying the current state of the power sector and the resultant burden of skyrocketing electricity costs, cited at 21 cents per unit inclusive of taxes. One particular economist likened it to a zombie, that is sucking the blood out of the rest of the economy.

The extreme solution is to declare bankruptcy and do a complete overhaul, but naturally, this will not be possible given the scale of the sector and the intricate interdependencies. However, what is important is to bifurcate the sector into good and bad assets so that the government can approach its financial and operational treatment with a customized solution instead of putting them all on the same page.

The Privatization Commission is working to invite technical and financial proposals for the appointment of financial advisors in 3 DISCOs – IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO. The process will also undergo approvals from the Cabinet Committee on Privatization and other relevant forums, but a plan is being put into place.

Meanwhile, the only privatized DISCO is also creating headlines for its renewable energy ambitions. As per the company statement, K-Electric’s RE projects received the bid for the country’s lowest tariff at PKR 11.2 per kWh or approximately under 4 cents. This is a timely move, and the company’s financial sustainability is endorsed by independent reports published by the Asian Development Bank.

These should serve as a reassurance to the government that the path of privatization is the way to go because it can yield results if done in a strategic, planned method. This is long-term planning as KE is operating with a clear direction to add renewable energy. The deadline for the bids for 150 MW projects was 31st July and in less than a month the financial and technical bids have been opened. The evaluation report will be submitted to NEPRA whose approval is required before the successful bidder is announced.

This is being aimed for completion by November 2024, after which one can estimate that the project may take another 9 to 10 months for financial close. This kind of speed and momentum requires timely regulatory approvals and close collaboration. If done right, these could also turn the tide for the hitherto sidelined Muzaffargarh project which underwent multiple rounds of RFPs with limited interest since project approval in 2022, and attract investment into the renewable energy space.

Alongside this is KE’s intent to balance baseload generation through indigenous resources. This is again a necessary strategy as imported fuel usage currently continues to dominate thermal power generation even on a national level, a dependency that needs to be reduced. Over the next 5 to 7 years, the systematic inclusion of renewable energy and adequate baseload can enhance efficiency and also set a precedent for other equity to follow. This will also need favorable winds in market conditions.

This kind of success circles back to the promise of privatization and the agility that it confers in a business. Recent reports from a National Assembly Standing Committee session showed that almost 70 percent of the HESCO network was experiencing between 2 to 12 hours of load shed, in stark contrast to the 70 percent exemption in the privatized utility’s territory.

The sector may be atrophying on many accounts, but there is still hope for a strategic turnaround at the intersection of sustainability and affordability.

Pakistan Economy Asian Development Bank nepra power sector Electricity costs K-Electric

Comments

200 characters

Power sector’s antidote

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories