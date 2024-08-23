Key IT infrastructure projects: Senate body raises concerns over delays

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology on Thursday raised serious concerns over delays in key IT infrastructure projects, inadequate leadership in the Ministry of IT, and the poor state of Pakistan’s IT exports, despite a little growth.

The committee criticised the frequent changes in federal secretaries, the slow progress of the Islamabad and Karachi IT parks, and the inconsistent data provided by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The session also addressed widespread internet service disruptions and the ineffectiveness of social media platform restrictions.

The committee was chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan to discuss the state of Pakistan’s IT sector.

The session included a briefing by officials from the PSEB on IT-related matters.

However, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and the PTA chairman were absent from the meeting.

The committee was informed that 26,000 IT companies are registered with the SECP in Pakistan; with the global IT market valued at $5 trillion.

Pakistan currently holds less than a 0.04 per cent share.

This year, the IT sector saw a growth of 24.16 per cent, compared to last year’s 24 per cent growth.

The country’s IT export market is primarily focused on the US (54 per cent), Europe (21 per cent), Gulf countries (10 per cent), and the Asia-Pacific region (14 per cent).

The briefing further highlighted that 2,124 Pakistani companies provide web design services, while 452 companies specialise in network security. Data storage and management services are offered by 616 companies, and IT consulting services are the most widespread, with 3,463 companies involved. Additionally, 870 companies offer social media consulting, 465 are engaged in email marketing, and 664 companies provide IT help desk services. There are also 940 companies delivering cloud services and 81 involved in repair services. The committee instructed the PSEB to present a report on the quality of education provided by IT training institutions.

Details regarding internships and scholarships awarded under the PSEB were also requested. Officials mentioned that according to the prime minister’s directives, 19,000 students are expected to receive certification.

Former minister Anusha Rehman expressed dissatisfaction with PSEB’s data, criticising its inconsistency and incomplete presentation.

The committee demanded more comprehensive details on the IT internship programme and requested information on grants provided to STPs and PSEB centers.

The Karachi IT Park project was also discussed, with officials confirming its design completion and funding by Korea’s EXIM Bank.

The project, valued at $187 million, faced delays in Islamabad due to issues with land allocation by CDA and contractor-related problems.

The Islamabad IT Park, initially planned for 2018, is now expected to be completed by June 2025, with efforts to expedite it to February 2025.

In addition, the committee examined the ongoing issues with internet services across the country. The PTA officials briefed the committee on a recent fault in one of the seven submarine cables linking Pakistan, which led to service disruptions.

The committee expressed displeasure at the absence of the PTA chairman and discussed concerns over VPN usage and social media restrictions, particularly, on platforms like Twitter (now X), which were blocked by PTA following directives from the Ministry of Interior.

Senator Afan Ullah’s comments urging PTA to avoid blocking VPNs sparked laughter in the meeting, highlighting the challenges in enforcing such restrictions.

