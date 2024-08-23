Engro announces strong results for first half

KARACHI: Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 22 percent to Rs 178.8 billion versus Rs 147.2 billion in 2023.

Consolidated PAT of the first half of 2024 from continued operations stood at Rs 9.5 billion (EPS Rs 9.09) versus Rs 7.5 billion (EPS Rs 4.81) in 2023.

Higher profitability is primarily due to responsive pricing strategies and cost optimization. The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs 8.00 per share in second quarter, in addition to Rs 11 per share dividend already been announced first quarter, bringing the cumulative dividend to Rs 19 per share.

