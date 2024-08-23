AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

Old city trade bodies support August 28 strike

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: The old city trade associations on Thursday announced their support for August 28 strike and resented the government's unfavourable economic policies as "anti-traders and anti-public".

The trade leaders not only rejected the "so-called" trader-friendly tax scheme but also vowed to continue their struggle for a fair and viable taxation regime and an end to the "looting" of national wealth under IPPs contracts.

"In fact, while the government has imposed a monthly Rs60,000 of advance tax on traders, it is the public who will ultimately bear the burden," Mehmood Hamid, President of All Pakistan Small Traders and Cottage Industry, Karachi told the joint press conference.

The government, he blamed, intends to extract billions of rupees from the impoverished public in the name of advance tax, and the traders refuse to become the government's tax collectors.

He said that traders are unable to pay even the electricity bill, let alone rent on time. "Dreaming of extracting 60,000 rupees a month from them is to live in a fool's paradise," he added.

Chairman of the Karachi Motorcycle Dealers Association, Ehsan Gujar, stated that traders from Karachi to Khyber are now united and the grand strike on August 28 will be a referendum on the government’s policies. He further said that they are no longer willing to be looted by IPPs.

Saleem Malik, President of Karachi Sports Market, remarked that traders will no longer accept the looting by IPPs under any circumstances. "The so-called trader-friendly scheme is actually an anti-trader and anti-public scheme," he added.

The dream of collecting a 60,000 rupee monthly tax will never come true, he said and demanded that the government should cease its hostility towards the public and stop providing free petrol, electricity, and gas to the rulers.

Usman Sharif, a leader of the Small Traders, said that the traders have now decided to continue their movement until the oppression ends. Javed Shams, leader of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh, said that the government should understand the public and traders financial problems.

Faisal Ibrahim of Khori Garden Association,

Bilal Memon of Urdu Bazaar, Iqbal Yousuf, a leader of Small Traders Merit Road,

Javed Abdullah, Chairman of Pakistan Confectionery Association also attended the presser held at the Sports Market on M.A. Jinnah Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs economic policies Mehmood Hamid trade associations

Comments

200 characters

Old city trade bodies support August 28 strike

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories