281st Urs held: CM emphasises importance of Shah Latif Bhittai’s teachings

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to the media after visiting the shrine on the occasion of the 281st Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai said that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s message is universal and a message of brotherhood. He emphasized the importance of Bhittai’s teachings.

On the question regarding the invitation for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by the federal government and the prime minister, he said, “I am not going, but Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is going, as he is the chairman of that party which has representation in all the four provinces and in that capacity, he will meet the prime minister and he will speak for the people of Pakistan, not just Sindh province. Our chairman will also raise our problems and will talk about the problems faced by the whole country.

On a question regarding law and order in Sindh, he said that there are problems in other provinces also and the rate of street crime has also decreased in Karachi. He said that the incidents of kidnapping also reduced in Sindh and many robbers have either been killed or caught.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif, laid a wreath and offered Fateha. On this occasion, he distributed clothes among the poor. On this occasion, Provincial Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Shah was also with him.

Later, the chief minister attended the Latif Award ceremony and distributed awards to the personalities of various departments for best performance. In his short address on this occasion, he said that it is a matter of pride for me to participate in the ceremony of Shah Latif’s Urs.

In the end, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave the Dargah Best Award to Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah Latifi, Best Suhgar Award to Gul Hasan Gul, Best Researcher Award to Dr. Nawaz Ali Shoq, best instrumental player award to Jai Ram Jogi, Best Dholak Nawaz award to Muhammad Ramzan, Best Singer award to Sufi Faqir Manjhi and Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh and SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah for best arrangements of the Urs.

