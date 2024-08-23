Gold prices hit new highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Thursday continued to hit the new highs, despite the global bullion value has receded near $2500 an ounce, traders said.

The gold prices climbed to the fresh highs of Rs261,800 per tola and Rs224,451 per 10 grams, up by Rs800 and Rs686 per 10 grams, respectively.

However, the global bullion value declined by $8 to reach $2,504 per ounce with silver standing at over $29 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices stood firm at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2,529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

