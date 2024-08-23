AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

FIA granted 4-day physical remand of Orya Maqbool

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Thursday granted four-day physical remand of an anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing in a case of alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

The magistrate directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to complete the investigation positively and produce the suspect again on August 26.

Earlier, the IO asked for 14-day physical remand of the suspect for completion of investigation.

However, Orya’s counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that the suspect was innocent. He said no incriminating material was available against the suspect on record and prayed to discharge the accused from the case.

The IO as well as FIA assistant director legal contested the arguments and requested for physical remand of the suspect. The magistrate observed that a specific role had been assigned to the suspect.

He also noted that sufficient incriminating material did exist on record to connect the suspect with the commission of offences.

He said the record showed that all the tweets and all the digital media evidence were available with the file.

He also mentioned that the very purpose of the remand is to investigate the suspect and collect evidence.

The magistrate in his order said, “As it is the first physical remand of the accused and sufficient incriminating material do exist on record. Hence, to complete the investigation as well as for the purpose of recovery, 4-day physical remand of the accused is hereby granted,”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA cybercrime Orya Maqbool Jan

Comments

200 characters

FIA granted 4-day physical remand of Orya Maqbool

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories