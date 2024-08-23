AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 23 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 94,428 tonnes of cargo comprising 41,989 tonnes of import cargo and 52,439 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 41,989 comprised of 39,180 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 2,809 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 52,439 comprised of 37,615 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 229 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 11,395 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Value, Gulf Jalmuda, Source Blessing and Eva Fukuoka berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships, namely Gluon, Wan Hai 621, Ts Keelung, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Oceanic Dream sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Pelleas, Maersk Cairo and Horizon-1left the port on today morning while two more ships, Navig-8 Constellation and Madison Eagle are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 181,400 tonnes, comprising 131,291 tonnes imports cargo and 44,353 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,446 Containers (837 TEUs Imports& 2,609 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Liquefied Petroleum Gas carrier ‘Epic Burano’ & two more Container ships, Tolten and X-Press Anglesey carrying LPG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT respectively on today 22nd August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Beijing and Hyundai Busan are due to arrive at port on Friday 23rd August, 2024.

