AGL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (9.11%)
AIRLINK 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.74%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.15%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.96%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (5.05%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.14%)
FFBL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.12%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.54%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.29%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.74%)
NBP 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.31%)
OGDC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.19%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.66%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 41.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.27%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
TRG 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.5%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 88.9 (1.07%)
BR30 26,380 Increased By 377.3 (1.45%)
KSE100 78,849 Increased By 588.1 (0.75%)
KSE30 25,067 Increased By 177.4 (0.71%)
Aug 22, 2024
Iron ore extends gains on fresh Chinese property support

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 10:55am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures extended gains on Thursday, underpinned by fresh support to top consumer China’s property sector, along with rising margins among steelmakers.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.51% higher at 738 yuan ($103.46) a metric ton, after rising to as high as 747 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

The contract is set to rise for a fourth consecutive session, and had rallied more than 4% on Wednesday.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.41% higher at $98.7 a ton, as of 0334 GMT, after touching an intraday of $99.9 a ton.

Commercial banks have approved 5,392 property projects under the “whitelist” program that aimed at injecting liquidity into China’s crisis-hit sector, with a financing amount totaling nearly 1.4 trillion yuan, an official told a press conference on Wednesday.

That has boosted market sentiment, together with the improved profitability among steelmakers, said analysts.

Additionally, China’s state planner has called for more investment in equipment upgrades to help support the energy transition. However, some analysts remained cautious on the sustainability of the price rebound.

Dalian iron ore extends rise on strengthening steel prices

“It’s normal to see a round of upward correction after a flurry of steep and smooth falls. But this does not necessarily mean that the conflict surrounding fundamentals of the ferrous market has been resolved,” said Jiang Mengtian, a Shanghai-based analyst at consultancy Horizon Insights.

“If there is no obvious improvement in demand, prices are likely to hit a new low in the reminder of the year.”

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted further gains, with coking coal and coke up 0.81% and 0.11%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly advanced, although at a slower pace.

Rebar added 0.41%, hot-rolled coil rose 0.46%, stainless steel climbed 0.33% while wire rod lost 0.25%.

