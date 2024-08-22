AGL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
AIRLINK 135.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.55%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.36%)
DFML 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
DGKC 83.62 Increased By ▲ 5.37 (6.86%)
FCCL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.65%)
FFBL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.54%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.04%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.97%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.92%)
NBP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
PPL 113.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
SEARL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.88%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TOMCL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
TRG 54.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.98%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,373 Increased By 369.8 (1.42%)
KSE100 78,826 Increased By 565.1 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,053 Increased By 163 (0.65%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

Vote recounting in NA-97: SC dismisses appeal of PML-N candidate

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for recounting of votes in NA-97 Faisalabad-III.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate Muhammad Saadullah won the NA-97 seat from Faisalabad with 72,614 votes, while PML-N candidate Ali Gohar Khan secured 70,311 votes.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the appeal of PML-N candidate Ali Gohar Khan for recounting of votes.

The bench after hearing the arguments maintaining the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict declared PTI-backed candidate Muhammad Saadullah winner.

The court noted that the PML-N candidate did not file any application before the returning officer (RO) for recount of votes. Justice Naeem said the apex court has already passed an order, which says whenever any petition for recounting comes in time then RO cannot refuse recounting.

He inquired from the petitioner’s counsel whether the facts of his case are similar to the one which has been decided by the apex court recently. Advocate Hassan Raza Pasha, representing PML-N candidate, replied, yes.

However, Justice Naeem said but in your case the application before the RO for recounting was not filed in time, adding the RO order says no application in this regard had been received on February 9. He further said that the application which he was showing to the Court has no date.

Justice Naeem asked the counsel to show from the record that the application was filed before the consolidation of result. Pasha replied that the LHC mentioned that the application was given to the RO.

Justice Amin stated that this could be by mistake. Justice Naeem asked the counsel there is no record that show application for recounting was filed on February 9. Justice Amin then inquired from DG (Law) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) whether there was any application of Ali Gohar for recounting in ECP record.

The DG (Law) said that according to the Commission’s record there was application by Gohar, but it was unsigned. Justice Naeem remarked that the application which is being referred is without any date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC ECP PMLN votes General Election 2024 NA 97 Vote recounting

Comments

200 characters

Vote recounting in NA-97: SC dismisses appeal of PML-N candidate

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

Read more stories