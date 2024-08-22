AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

LHC dismisses NAB’s plea

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging an accountability court's order directing it to provide former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, the documents related to an inquiry against him and also imposed a fine of rupees two lac.

Earlier, a NAB prosecutor stated that the accountability court ordered the provision of documents, including witness statements, to Pervez Elahi.

He argued that the trial court’s order did not comply with the law, hence the copies of inquiry documents and statements of the witnesses could not be provided to Pervez Elahi.

He asked the court to set aside the accountability court's order. The court however rejected his plea.

The NAB reference accused Elahi and others of allegedly taking kickbacks in development projects.

