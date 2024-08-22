AGL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

Tackling water needs: Islamic Relief ready to give technical support to CDA

Published 22 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday met with Islamic Relief Country Director Asif Shirazi who expressed readiness to provide technical support to CDA in addressing the city's water requirements.

During the meeting, the CDA chairman lauded Islamic Relief’s contributions towards Pakistan’s development and welfare.

Islamic Relief has been operating in Pakistan since 1992.

The CDA chairman highlighted the authority's ongoing initiatives to tackle the impacts of climate change and protect the environment, which include extensive tree plantation drives across the city, especially in the Margalla Hills, and the establishment of dedicated climate change funds.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the increasing water demands in Islamabad.

Shirazi expressed readiness to provide technical support to CDA in addressing the city's water requirements.

He emphasised the need for strong partnerships to mitigate the impacts of climate change and transform Islamabad into a modern city.

He further stated that Islamic Relief Pakistan is prepared to collaborate with CDA's other development partners, such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and others.

Randhawa expressed his intent to leverage the expertise of Islamic Relief in the city’s development initiatives.

