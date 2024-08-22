AGL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.61%)
Pakistan

August 22, 2024

PTI vows to hold rally despite ICT action

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: Undeterred by the revocation of a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the district administration, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vowed to flock Tarnol area of federal capital with hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country.

As the party is all set to hold a rally in urbanised outskirts of Islamabad, the ICT administration headed by Muhammad Ali Randhawa revoked an NOC while pulling the strings on security front.

However, the flamboyant Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was quick to fire a warning shot, saying the rally will be held come what may in absolute adherence of court orders.

In a message on the party’s official X account, Gandapur said that he would lead a sea of humans all the way from Swabi interchange, as the call for the rally has been given by no other than Imran Khan.

He continued that any directive from Khan would be styled in full execution as he is the only leader for who the people of the country are ready to go any extent, adding the release of Khan is our top most priority.

