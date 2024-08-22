NOC issued to PTI to hold public gathering today annulled by ICT

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday cancelled the no objection certificate (NOC) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering on Thursday (today) due to security reasons.

According to a notification of Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s order, the decision to this effect was taken in the wake of recommendations of the Federal Capital Intelligence Coordination Committee (FCICC) meeting presided over by the Chief Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, as well as representatives of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The committee discussed in detail the political gathering to be organised by PTI at Tarnol today (Thursday) for which the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had already issued a no-objection certificate (NOC).

It says that the committee after detailed deliberation over the opinions of the law enforcement agencies, and concerned departments, as well as after reviewing the situation, concluded that the current law and order situation in Islamabad does not permit for holding of such a public gathering on August 22.

The notification says that the Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) during the meeting stressed that with the available resources, it would be difficult for the police to manage the security needs due to the multiple events occurring simultaneously in Islamabad.

The IGP mentioned that a call for protest in front of the Supreme Court has been given by Tehreek-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat for August 22, involving different political parties and groups as review petition is fixed in the Supreme Court in Mubarak Ahmed Sani case.

He also highlighted the recent breach of security and peace in the Red Zone, whereby, an FIR has also been registered against the protestors.

Furthermore, he said that the Bangladesh Cricket Team is in Islamabad which also requires enhanced security of the players.

The IGP also enunciated that it is expected that the people coming for the rally have a plan for a prolonged stay and also bringing items such as tear gas, masks, bedding or sleeping bags, and food provisions, indicates their determination to turn the jalsa into a sit in.

The IGP additionally underscored the sensitivity of the situation by emphasising the presence of 46 embassies in the Red Zone.

He concluded his observations by stating that in these circumstances, it is not viable to permit/allow PTI to hold any gathering or rally.

Furthermore, he suggested the chair that other provinces, particularly, Punjab, should be instructed to prevent participants from entering Islamabad.

The IGP also shared that no gatherings should be allowed in the current situation, it says.

The order says that the Special Branch representative endorsed these concerns, highlighting threats against public gatherings, especially given the directions to PTI members to prepare for possible confrontations. He reiterated that, given the current law and order situation, it is unsafe to issue an NOC for the PTI rally.

Furthermore, the representatives of ISI, MI and IB expressed their concerns, citing the law and order situation, threat alerts, the presence of the Bangladesh Cricket Team, and recent disturbances caused by rallies in the Red Zone.

It says that considering the opinions of the law enforcement agencies, concerned departments, and after reviewing the situation, I [Chief Commissioner] have reached at the conclusion that the current law and order situation in Islamabad does not permit for holding of such a gathering/jalsa in Islamabad on Thursday which necessitates the cancellation of the NOC dated July 31granted by DC.

“I, Muhammad Ali Randhawa Chief Commissioner ICT deem it expedient in the public interest to suspend the NOC dated July 31issued by the Deputy Commissioner, ICT with immediate effect and till further orders.”

