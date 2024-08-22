AGL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
Sports Print 2024-08-22

No change of dates for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB

Published August 22, 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically denied the recent media reports suggesting that the dates for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan might be rescheduled.

“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi’s comments from media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the possibility of change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism,” a PCB statement said, adding: “During the media talk, which is available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel, the PCB Chair clearly stated that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadia would be completed on schedule, ensuring readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

