Launch ceremony of ‘Apostille Convention’ held

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The formal launching ceremony of the “Apostille Convention” was held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here with a view to streamline public document authentication for international use.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the launching ceremony which was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information Technology and National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister outlined the government’s priority of public facilitation and the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in provision of efficient public service delivery by simplifying the attestation and legalisation of documents.

He urged that the officers of the ministry to be more proactive in provision of efficient public service delivery.

With the formal launch of the Apostille certification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its liaison offices at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Gujrat will receive documents for Apostille attestation through already notified five courier companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

