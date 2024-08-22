Senate chief, minister visit shrine of Bhit Shah

HYDERABAD: On the second day of the three-day celebrations of the 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived at Bhit Shah and Provincial Minister of Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was also with him. Yusuf Raza Gilani offered flowers wreath over the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and recited Fateh.

On this occasion, the Senate Chairman said that there is dire need to promote and implement the philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry in today’s era. Philosophy in the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif, teaches peace, brotherhood and tolerance. Later Chairman Senate attended Latif Literary Conference at HT Surley Hall as a special guest and while addressing the literary conference said that in this era of oppression and suppression Shah Latif Bhittai’s message is that one should resist the oppressor, promote peace, love, and women’s rights are the philosophies of Shah Latif Bhittai’s poetry.

He further said that the poets of Sindh have always talked about staying awake and peace, Shah Jo Risalo, which is a manifesto of peace, and love, the world needs this philosophy and thought of Latif Sain at this time, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani added.

