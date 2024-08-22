AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AIRLINK 136.41 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.49%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.81%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.77%)
DFML 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (6.45%)
FCCL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.72%)
FFBL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 147.89 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.17%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.79%)
MLCF 34.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.49%)
NBP 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.77%)
OGDC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.46%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
PPL 113.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 85.5 (1.03%)
BR30 26,385 Increased By 382.3 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,907 Increased By 646.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 25,077 Increased By 187.6 (0.75%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

Senate chief, minister visit shrine of Bhit Shah

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

HYDERABAD: On the second day of the three-day celebrations of the 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived at Bhit Shah and Provincial Minister of Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was also with him. Yusuf Raza Gilani offered flowers wreath over the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and recited Fateh.

On this occasion, the Senate Chairman said that there is dire need to promote and implement the philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry in today’s era. Philosophy in the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif, teaches peace, brotherhood and tolerance. Later Chairman Senate attended Latif Literary Conference at HT Surley Hall as a special guest and while addressing the literary conference said that in this era of oppression and suppression Shah Latif Bhittai’s message is that one should resist the oppressor, promote peace, love, and women’s rights are the philosophies of Shah Latif Bhittai’s poetry.

He further said that the poets of Sindh have always talked about staying awake and peace, Shah Jo Risalo, which is a manifesto of peace, and love, the world needs this philosophy and thought of Latif Sain at this time, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Comments

200 characters

Senate chief, minister visit shrine of Bhit Shah

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

Read more stories