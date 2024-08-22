$441m approved for National Adaptation Plan

ISLAMABAD: A sum of $441 million has been approved for the National Adaptation Plan, the complete cost analysis of which will be available by the end of this November, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination informed the Senate climate change panel on Wednesday.

The National Adaptation Plan, already approved by the federal cabinet, aims at protecting the communities that are vulnerable to adverse climate change impacts, said the ministry’s officials briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

Sherry Rehman, the committee’s Chairperson, expressed concern that climate change issues were not prioritised in the previous Economic Survey of Pakistan, noting that they were “relegated to the margins rather than being integrated into the main report.”

The committee sought from the ministry a comprehensive report on the progress in renewable energy and fossil fuel sectors.

The Senate panel also discussed the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The Senate panel called for provincial cooperation to ensure compliance with the new regulations and mitigate any negative effects on the country’s industrial supply chain due to carbon footprint.

In the absence of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who did not show up at the committee meeting, the Senate panel lambasted the CDA for its failure to take effective action to stop Rawal Dam contamination.

“The CDA has failed to make substantial progress on the installation of sewage treatment plants despite three years of tendering processes. It’s unacceptable that after three years, we are still discussing plans for treatment plants while human lives are at risk,” Rehman remarked.

Rawal Dam is being inundated with nine million gallons of sewage daily, she said, adding that this polluted water was currently being supplied to the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which, she said, was posing a significant public health risk.

“Will the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continue to receive this contaminated water until sewage treatment plants are installed?” Rehman deplored.

The committee directed that water testing report of Rawal Dam be presented at the next committee meeting.

Senator Rehman also formed a two-member sub-committee, headed by Shahzaib Durrani, to inspect pollution at Rawal Dam and submit a detailed report.

The chair also expressed concern over Climate Change Ministry’s lack of clarity regarding its responsibilities, evolution, compliance with international treaties, and overall scope of work.

The Senate panel suggested establishing a dedicated occupational group for climate change within the civil services, similar to other specialised groups, to ensure the ministry has the depth and expertise required to tackle the country’s pressing environmental challenges.

Rehman expressed her disappointment over the ongoing use of single-use plastics in various ministries, despite previous directives for regulation. The committee members took on the failure of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) in this regard.

Committee members including Shahzaib Durrani, Manzoor Kakar, Bushra Anjum Butt, Prime Minister’s Climate Change Coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam, Member (Administration) CDA Talat Mahmood and other relevant government officials attended the meeting.

